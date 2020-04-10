Health Care Volunteer or Staff
It is critical that we build a strong pipeline of health care professionals, retirees and students to ensure our hospitals and care facilities have the support they need during this difficult time.
Volunteer
We are specifically seeking people who can share reliable information, provide virtual support, deliver food, medication, and medical supplies, and help with daily tasks for people who live alone.
Contribute
We must make sure we have the resources available to combat this outbreak. We greatly appreciate any contribution you can make to the response effort. Every dollar will go to helping your neighbors and saving lives in Colorado.
Donate Supplies
There is critical need for supplies such as: masks, gloves, swabs, cleaning supplies and baby formula. Note: you will need to create an account first.
Join the Innovation Response Team
If you are a private sector company or individual who wants to partner with the Innovation Response Team on our projects please sign up via one of the links below.
Blood Donation
There is an urgent need for blood. If you would like to do something to give back, you are healthy and eligible, please make an appointment at a Vitalant donation center or blood drive near you: vitalant.org.
Organization in Need of Funding
If your organization is in need of emergency funding to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Colorado, please click below.
Childcare Services for First Responders
If you’re an emergency first responder or health care worker that needs assistance finding childcare visit the site below.
Agency Request
If your Agency, organization, or non-profit and would like to request the help of volunteers for roles or activities, please sign your Agency up here.
Onward CO
One-stop resource for Coloradans impacted by job loss to connect with life essentials (money, shelter, food), training, and jobs.